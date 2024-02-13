Amazon has decided to make a change regarding Prime Videocurrently in the USA but perhaps also arriving in these parts: support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos will be removed from the standard subscription and will be added only in the one without advertising.

As we have seen, Prime Video has inserted advertisements in the USA and other countries, with the need to upgrade the subscription level to be able to remove them, equal to $2.99 ​​per month starting January 29, 2024.

At this point, the new subscription tier gets another advantage, which is essentially taken away from the standard subscription, given that until now these features were regularly present in the basic version: support for Dolby Video and Dolby Atmos.