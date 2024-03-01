Dubai (Etihad)

Within the framework of its vision and strategy to celebrate the Month of Reading, the Mohammed bin Rashid Library is organizing a distinguished series of cultural and literary events, to enhance awareness of the importance of reading and stimulate the passion for knowledge among members of society in a way that supports the vision and aspirations of the leadership to build a more unique and prosperous knowledge future for future generations.

The activities begin with the “Spotlight on the Geniuses of the Arabs” exhibition, which displays throughout the month of March a valuable collection of publications and books by an elite group of influential Arab writers, who have enriched Arab libraries with their works and left a pioneering mark in the field of scientific, cultural, and economic progress, including Professor Wasini. Al-Araj, and Dr. Muhammad Al-Erian.

In conjunction with the launch of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, “Dubai Social Agenda 33”, the library is hosting a distinguished discussion session entitled “For Longer-Lasting Relationships”, presented by Saad Al-Rifai, A behavior and human relations consultant from the State of Kuwait, and managed by Dr. Maya Al Hawari, the first Emirati doctor in educational leadership and emotional intelligence, to highlight the importance of the family in building a cohesive society and the role of individuals and institutions in supporting this building.

Over the course of March 4 and 5, the library, in partnership with the Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation, is organizing an intellectual forum entitled “Technology and the Culture of Tomorrow,” where a group of Emirati and Arab researchers interested in culture and technology, and their impact on the daily present, will participate in this event, through scientific research. A systematic monitoring of the link between culture and technology in light of the rapid development of the world of technology, which is clearly reflected in culture in all its fields.

The forum will address multiple topics, including the role of technology in shaping moral and aesthetic values ​​in society, and how to use technology and artificial intelligence to protect and preserve cultural heritage, in addition to dedicating a session to discuss the challenges that libraries face in light of modern technologies, and addressing the importance of cybersecurity and how to enhance digital security in libraries. and information centres.

This March, the library is organizing the third workshop of the “Creative Writing” workshops program under the title “The Personality’s Birth Record” by the writer and novelist Shahad Al-Rawi, which will focus on the importance of characters within a literary work, as they are the vital element that adds strength and depth to the narrative.

In conjunction with the Month of Reading, a special reading evening will also be held with the participation of a group of young Emirati writers, to present and discuss their latest literary publications. This evening aims to highlight promising literary talents, discuss them directly, and enhance interaction between writers and the public in a way that supports the encouragement of their creative careers. The evening will also include the signing of their books and literary works, making it a rich and stimulating cultural experience for both writers and readers alike.

A dialogue session will also be held in cooperation with the “Forum Salon” under the title “Readings in Travel Literature Texts,” with the participation of an elite group of writers and intellectuals, to shed light on a group of titles and books and discuss their valuable content, including the book “Around the World in 22 Days” by His Excellency Muhammad Ahmed Al-Murr. And the book “Footnotes on Cities and Travel” by the writer Aisha Sultan, in addition to the book “Cities of the Wind” by the writer Abdulaziz Al-Muslim. The session will also include some readings of these publications.

Within the reading clubs, the library will organize a dialogue session to discuss the book “Messages from the Qur’an,” with the participation of Azza Suleiman, who will highlight the rich content, deep meanings, visions and ideas that the book addresses, in addition to providing an in-depth analysis of its messages and their impact on spiritual and moral understanding.

In the context of promoting the culture of reading and celebrating Emirati literary production, the library, in cooperation with the “Book Club” in the Emirates, organizes a dialogue session during a Ramadan evening moderated by journalist Walid Al Marzouqi to discuss the novel “Peace from the Underground,” by writer Maryam Al Hammadi, and to shed light on the cultural and literary contributions. In the country, and how to stimulate dialogue and intellectual exchange between different reading clubs.

The library celebrates Emirati Children’s Day, by organizing a signing ceremony for books and publications by Emirati children’s writers, and will also present to its visitors, young readers, during this month an interactive dialogue session in the children’s library, under the title “Be a Champion of the Planet,” in order to raise awareness of the harms of plastic and the extent of its impact on the quality of life. Educating them about the importance of preserving the environment by providing innovative interactive and entertainment activities.

In special tribute to the memory of the poet Mahmoud Darwish, the library is organizing a dialogue session and a poetry evening in conjunction with his birth month and World Poetry Day. The event will include expressive poetry readings that celebrate Darwish’s literary legacy, in addition to accompanying oud playing that deepens the poetic atmosphere. Media personality Samia Ayyash will interview the poet Youssef Apolloz and the poet Darine Shabeer, to present readings from their works and Darwish’s poems, and to shed light on his profound influence on Arab and international literature.

As part of the cinema and theater program, the third theatrical performance workshop will be held in cooperation with the Dubai National Theater, entitled “The Art of Theatrical Performance,” under the supervision of the artist and actor Maher Salibi. The workshop will focus on how to employ visual and audio elements to enrich the theatrical presentation and make it a comprehensive and rich experience for the audience.

In a prominent cultural event, Emirati researcher Juma Khalifa bin Thalith will present his latest book entitled “Al Marmoom,” which is an important work that documents the rich local history and heritage of the UAE.

At the end of March, the library is organizing an interactive workshop for its child visitors to design book posters, which will focus on educating them about creating artistic posters that express their favorite books and the reasons for their love of reading through their favorite characters, inspiring quotes, or deep messages that left an impact on them.

These events reflect the vital role of the Mohammed bin Rashid Library as a cultural and educational center and a beacon of knowledge, as it goes beyond its traditional function as a library to become a platform for cultural and creative interaction, which supports its vision and strategy to enhance awareness of the importance of reading and culture, and encourage the exchange of knowledge and ideas between various segments of society.