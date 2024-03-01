Striscia la Notizia delivers a new Golden Tapiro, but for Chiara Ferragni it is not the first but the fourth since the beginning of her career

Once again the name of Chiara Ferragni has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The digital entrepreneur was in fact joined by Striscia la Notiziae responded to some questions from Valerio Staffelli regarding the separation from Fedez. Let's find out together what his words were.

Tapir to Chiara Ferragni

In recent weeks there has been a lot of talk about Chiara Ferragni and Fedez because of their separation. All the programs dedicated time to this story, talking about all the implications connected to it. Today, given the latest rumors regarding the now ex-couple, Chiara Ferragni received hers Golden Tapir from Strip the News.

Striscia la Notizia delivers the golden tapir to Chiara Ferragni

Valerio Staffelli Of Strip the Newshe intercepted Chiara Ferragni to give her the Golden Tapir. It's not the first time for the digital entrepreneur; in fact this is her fourth Tapir since the beginning of her career. Given the event, Staffelli took the opportunity to ask Chiara some questions regarding the situation with Fedez and not only. These were the fashion blogger's words about it:

“I have not abandoned Federico and this is not a communication strategy. I wish it were, but I'm not that much of a strategist. Unfortunately it is a painful time. I don't think anyone is happy.”

Instead, as regards the Pandoro Gate the influencer He says:

“I don't deny what happened, but we are confident that everything will be clarified. I reiterate that there is no pattern.”

This fourth tapir, follows the one received just after the pandori affair. This recognition will certainly have a different weight than the others. However, the businesswoman continues to deny that the whole affair is an exit strategy, or a strategy to divert attention from the pandori issue.