The family dream does not seem destined to last Andretti to land in Formula 1 with its own team. In fact, not even the American weekend in Miami seems to have moved the existing teams – and above all the leaders of the Circus themselves – from their ‘conservative’ position, aimed at favoring the value guaranteed by the stability of the 10 teams currently on the grid compared to a possible 11th guest at the table. To almost definitively extinguish any ambition of what is ‘the’ family par excellence of stars and stripes motorsport, an American thought of it, for a cruel game of fate: Greg Maffei. The president and CEO of Liberty Media, the group that controls Formula 1, has in fact ruled out an imminent widening of the grid.

“Now the bottom team – since they’re all blocked as franchises – is worth at least $ 400 million, maybe more. And I think you are seeing figures of up to $ 1 billion for one team or $ 2 billion for another team. This has attracted investments, this has attracted interest ”she commented, as reported by the site RaceFans. “There is the possibility of increasing the teams over time – added Maffei – but I don’t think it’s an urgent need. There are many people who would like us to do this. Most of them want to buy, but we have not felt this need“. In addition, the US manager added a purely practical consideration to his reasoning: having 11 teams on the grid could entail some difficulties in terms of logistics. “In some cases there would actually be problems – he concluded – there are some places that have no more than 10 garages. So in that case there would be a literal problem with how to put an 11th team on track“.