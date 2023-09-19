Something that the Xbox brand has made clear to us is that for now its hardware is going to remain as we know it, that is, its consoles on the market as they can be. Series X and Series S, will continue on the shelves without any problem. However, in recent leaks from the company, it seems that this plan is completely the opposite of what one might think in a short period of time.

Through this document that accompanies many others, it is mentioned that in 2024 A new device will go on sale from Xboxbeing precisely a model of the Series X but with a geometric change. Firstly, it is established that it will have a USB-C port and a cylinder shape, in addition to that they take the step forward to become a digital console, removing the disc tray.

But those would not be all the implementations, since it will also be 2TB of storage internal, its compatibility with el Wi-Fi 6 and even its use of the power supply will be reduced by 15%, a plan that Microsoft has been implementing with additional functions on the other consoles.

There is also talk of a new console controller, which will finally remove the possibility of putting batteries in, giving way to the use of a charger via the USB cable. Added to this are more stable buttons that will make the experience much more enjoyable, including for first-person shooters.

As mentioned, the console in question has the code name Brooklynand as stipulated in the leaked information, it will be launched in November 2024 at a price of $499 USD. It is basically the same as the version with a disk tray, although with the improvements implemented the price is totally justifiable, starting with the fact that the storage is doubled.

We will have to wait for the Xbox reveal this model.

Via: The Verge

Editor’s note: The truth is that the console looks very good, but the fact that they removed the disc tray could be a mistake on the part of the company. We’ll see if this ends up being true and they go on sale in 2024.