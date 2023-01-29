His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, directed that the name “City of Hind” be given to the Al Minhad area and its environs.

The city includes four regions: “Hind 1”, “Hind 2”, “Hind 3” and “Hind 4”, with an area of ​​839 square kilometers.

It serves the main road axes of Emirates Road, Dubai-Al Ain Road, and Jebel Ali Street – Lehbab, “Hind City”.

The city includes housing areas for citizens in the Emirate of Dubai.

