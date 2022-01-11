His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that giving, giving and devotion to serving the nation are lofty values ​​that are rooted in the hearts of the people of the Emirates and soon become evident in their contributions that reflect the depth of their belonging to the homeland and their keenness to participate in achieving The benefit of everyone who lives on his land.

This came during His Highness’ honoring of the winners of the “Dubai Appreciation Award for Community Service”, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior. And Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the award, Lieutenant-General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, yesterday, at the headquarters of “Expo 2020 Dubai”.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum valued the efforts and contributions of all those who were honored in this award, considering them as inspiring models of belonging and exerting efforts to serve the community and participate in meeting the requirements of its members, and to provide what would contribute to achieving the advancement and progress of society, including giving from A significant positive impact in consolidating the foundations of community cohesion and emphasizing the values ​​of solidarity and solidarity to empower community members and give them equal opportunities to cross into the desired future.

The honoring ceremony began with a speech delivered by the Secretary-General of the Dubai Police Advisory Council for Community Service, retired Major General Mohammed Saeed Al Marri, during which he stressed that honoring His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for a group of charitable and service pioneers in the Emirate of Dubai is a strong impetus for community work, and it is an incentive Big on more giving and giving by following in the footsteps of loyal patriotic models who are dedicated to serving their country and society.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, within the category of individuals, honored Khalaf Al Habtoor and the late Saeed bin Ahmed bin Nasser Al Lootah, and the necklace was received by his son Saleh Saeed Lootah, Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Ghurair, and his son Abdulaziz Al Ghurair received it. The honoring in the individuals category also included: Khalfan bin Lahej, with the Community Service Medal, and Ahmed Mukhtar Ahmed Al Balushi, with the Community Service Medal.

His Highness honored the Index Holding Company with the Community Service Shield within the “Enterprise Category.” The shield was received by Dr. Abdul Salam Madani, President of the Company, and Al Ansari Exchange Company. Muhammad Al Ansari, Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors, received the shield.

The honoring was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Supreme Chairman of the Emirates Group, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and a number of ministers and directors of government departments in Dubai. .

Lieutenant-General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim expressed his sincere thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, for His Highness’ support for the award and for honoring its current session by honoring the winners, as this generous gesture indicates the keenness of the wise leadership to celebrate the efforts of Emirati figures that have spared no effort to be It has a tangible role in community service.

He also praised the contributions of everyone who was honored today, and everyone who follows the same approach in giving and giving, stressing that they are setting an example for future generations in how to contribute to the advancement of society with projects, initiatives, programs and services that affect many vital sectors such as education, health and social care, with complete self-denial. For any aspirations for personal gain.

Vice President of the State:

• «The contributions of the people of the Emirates reflect the depth of their belonging to the homeland, and their keenness to participate in achieving the interests of everyone who lives on their land».

• «The honorees are inspiring models of belonging and exerting efforts to serve the community and participate in meeting the requirements of its members».

Honoring individuals and companies

The Dubai Appreciation Award for Community Service was established in 2013 by a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. , without seeking financial profit from it.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

