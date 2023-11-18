His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” congratulated His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman, on the National Day.

His Highness said in a post on his official account on the “X” platform: “We congratulate the brotherly Omani people and my brother, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, may God protect him, on their glorious national day… and the march of their blessed renaissance… praying to the Almighty God to perpetuate prosperity and stability for them… and to perpetuate between our peoples.” Brotherhood and love.”