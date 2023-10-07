Today, Saturday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated “the people of the Emirates on the success of their parliamentary career.”

His Highness wrote on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter): “We congratulate the people of the Emirates on the success of their parliamentary career… and we congratulate the winners of the Federal National Council elections.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added, “We always affirm that the state’s legislative, executive, and judicial authorities and all government teams in all sectors will remain one hand to build the best future for the people of the Union. May God grant everyone success in serving the country.”