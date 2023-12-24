Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Does Putin really want a ceasefire with Ukraine? Western experts have doubts – and a Russian opposition figure is outraged.

Moscow/New York – At first it sounds like a possible turning point Ukraine war. The renowned one wants to come from diplomatic circles New York Times have learned: Vladimir Putin is said to have offered a ceasefire through intermediaries. “He is really prepared to stick with the current positions,” said a Russian diplomat, referring to Putin and the front line in Ukraine. The not insignificant postscript: “He is not prepared to step back even one meter.”

The Kremlin chief recently emphasized publicly that Russia was sticking to its war goals. Officially, this includes, among other things, the demilitarization of Ukraine. This is not the only reason why a ceasefire initiative would be a surprise – according to expert assessments, Russia's position in the war of aggression has recently improved. But it may be more of a tactical maneuver than an interest in ending the bloodshed.

Putin's ceasefire offer: ISW sees tactics against Western aid in the Ukraine war

The US Institute for the Study of War (ISW) came to this conclusion in a recent assessment. “The timing of Putin's rumored interest in a ceasefire is rather fitting Russia Efforts to delay and undermine Western military aid to Ukraine than a genuine interest in ending the war with anything other than a complete Russian victory,” it said.

Vladimir Putin on the phone shortly before Christmas – according to the Kremlin, not talking to the USA, but to a 13-year-old student. © IMAGO/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin Pool

Similar efforts had already been identified in the winter of 2022/23, the ISW wrote in its daily situation report on Saturday (December 23) on the Ukraine war. Even back then, the aim was to direct the West's focus on “hypothetical negotiations” instead of ensuring Ukraine's supply of materials for its summer offensive. The latter actually did not achieve the hoped-for success.

Does Putin want a ceasefire with Ukraine? Masala is reserved

German military expert Carlo Masala initially expressed caution on Saturday (December 23). There are “many indications that this is not meant so seriously,” he wrote in the short message service X (formerly Twitter). It is worth considering the memory of previous ceasefire offers at times that were militarily problematic for Russia – and the fact that Putin is apparently addressing the USA. “The post explicitly states that no one knows how Ukraine will react to this proposal,” wrote Masala, referring to the report New York Times.

The paper pointed to several uncertainties and question marks surrounding the Russian backroom initiative. A Russian informant also stated that Putin could change his mind at any time if Russia's occupying troops “gain momentum.” At the moment there seems to be essentially a stalemate – that had Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zalushnyj also recently admitted this. US sources warned it could be a familiar attempt by the Kremlin to sow confusion.

“For Putin, it’s about Russia versus the US and the West,” the quoted Times A Russian official said: “Putin cannot afford to give in,” he said some time ago after a meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Putin critic Kasparov outraged: “Can have a ceasefire in ten minutes”

The Russian opposition figure Garry Kasparov, however, frostily assessed the reports of a negotiation offer as “BS”, i.e. “bullshit”. Vladimir Putin's Supporters in the West would provide arguments and, if necessary, Russia time to upgrade military material. “Putin can have a ceasefire in ten minutes, whenever he wants,” Kasparov wrote on X. “All he has to do is get the hell out of Ukraine.” As expected, there were also enormous doubts from Ukraine about Vladimir Putin's alleged offer.

The well-known Ukrainian war reporter Illja Ponomarenko warned on X of a “deal with the devil”. “Based on the fact that Putin continues to signal that he is 'open to a ceasefire', the conclusion is that things are nowhere near as great as the Kremlin would have us believe,” he concluded – probably also Looking at the country's losses. Russia needs a break in hostilities with Ukraine. This means: “We are all on the right path and must increase our efforts in all areas.” (fn)