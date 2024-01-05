Today, Friday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, chaired the first meeting of the Council of Ministers in the new year at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness said in several posts through his official account on the “X” platform: “At Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, I chaired the first meeting of the Council of Ministers in the new year, during which we reviewed what happened in 2023… and decided on our plan for 2024, which will focus on implementing the national priorities announced by my brother, the Prime Minister.” The state, may God protect it, on Union Day… We directed all federal agencies to work on government plans, initiatives and projects that serve the national priorities announced by His Highness.

His Highness added: “During the meeting, we reviewed what had been achieved in our national files during 2023, most notably the files of housing citizens and resettlement. In the housing file, more than 4,300 housing decisions were issued with a total value of up to 3.2 billion dirhams from the Zayed Housing Programme. The percentage of ownership of citizens reached The percentage of housing ownership across all housing programs in the country is 90%…which is the second highest percentage of home ownership in the world.”

His Highness continued: “With regard to the Emiratisation file, the Nafis program, under the follow-up of my brother Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, succeeded in bringing the total number of citizens working in the private sector to about 92 thousand citizens…and these files will remain the subject of our continuous follow-up in 2024, God willing.”

His Highness said: “In the economic field, our non-oil GDP achieved a growth rate of 5.9% during the first nine months only. . The country came in first place globally in more than 215 development, economic and human indicators in international reports.

His Highness continued: “During the meeting, we reviewed what had been accomplished within the national legislative plan for the year 2023… as 73 federal laws were issued in 2023, including 10 laws issued for the first time in the country within the legislative system, with the participation of 1,500 specialists and 50 government teams. The Council of Ministers approved 60 national policies and strategies and 62 international agreements. The year 2023 was the most legislatively active year in the country’s history.”

His Highness added: “The year 2023 was exceptional under the leadership of my brother Mohammed bin Zayed. The UAE witnessed unprecedented economic growth. . And a great global political presence…and scientific progress…and new educational and health developments…and the year 2024 will be a new milestone for more development achievements and with greater momentum in all sectors, God willing.”