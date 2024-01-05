The official emails to customers have arrived: Tesla is recalling 1.6 million vehicles in China for a software update that presents “security risks”. This was announced by the market regulator (Samr), explaining that this recall aims to correct defects in the software for assisted driving and closing the vehicle doors.

The measure concerns practically the entire range, i.e. two batches of cars produced between 2014 and 2023 and includes a total of 1.6 million Model S, Model X, Model Y and Model 3. In December Tesla had already recalled two million of vehicles in the United States due to a risk related to their assisted driving system.

China is the most important market for the brand, which has a factory in Shanghai, the largest outside the United States. Tesla will produce more than 900,000 vehicles there in 2023.

The American manufacturer faces stiff competition in China, the world's largest market, where numerous innovative local brands compete in the electrical sector. Tesla's most serious competitor in this niche is BYD.