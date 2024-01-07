His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, attended today, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister for Financial and Economic Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, held a reception held by His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, on the occasion of the wedding. His son Mohammed to Karima Ahmed Majid Al Muhairi, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

His Highness, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the newlyweds on their wedding, wishing them a life full of stability, success and happiness.