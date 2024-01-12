Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, attended the reception held by His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, on the occasion of the wedding of his son, Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, on behalf of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.

The ceremony, which was held at the Amiri Diwan in Umm Al Quwain, was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Representative The first is the Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman of the Emirates Airlines Group, and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.

His Highness the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai congratulated the newlyweds on their wedding, wishing them a life full of stability, success and happiness.