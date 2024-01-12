Lime – The Peruvian Prosecutor's Office requested on Friday, January 12, 34 years in prison for former President Pedro Castillo, accused of rebellion for his failed attempt to dissolve Congress and “perpetrate a coup d'état” in December 2022.

“The Public Ministry requests 34 years in prison against Pedro Castillo Terrones for the crimes of rebellion, abuse of authority and serious disturbance of public tranquility,” the prosecutor's office reported through the social network X (formerly Twitter).

“The former president is accused of perpetrating the coup d'état on December 7, 2022,” according to the request presented to Justice by the Second Transitory Supreme Prosecutor's Office Specialized in Crimes Committed by Public Officials.

The document was delivered to the judge in charge of the case, Juan Carlos Checkley, who must review the foundations of the accusation in the coming weeks.

#The last The Public Ministry requested 34 years in prison against #PedroCastillo for the failed coup d'état of December 7, 2022. The former president is charged with the crimes of rebellion, abuse of authority and serious disturbance of public tranquility. 🧵 📷Andean pic.twitter.com/pBWLhhKLYi — OjoPúblico (@Ojo_Publico) January 12, 2024



Castillo, a 54-year-old leftist leader, He is serving preventive detention until December 2025 in a prison for ex-presidents.

On December 7, 2022, Castillo read a message to the country announcing the dissolution of Congress and the calling of a Constituent Assembly.

After his failed maneuver against the Legislature, Castillo was dismissed and taken on December 7 to the Barbadillo prison, a mini-prison for presidents within the headquarters of the Directorate of Special Operations of the Police, east of Lima.

Castillo defends his innocence

“I never took up arms,” ​​Castillo has alleged in hearings before magistrates, indicating that his request to dissolve Congress was not consummated because his orders were not followed by the Armed Forces.

Pedro Castillo attends a ceremony to promote a law. Photograph taken in Lima, Peru, on November 22, 2022. © Guadalupe Pardo / AP

The former president (2021-2022) reiterated his version that he was removed from office within the framework of an alleged political conspiracy between the right-wing Congress and the Prosecutor's Office, which was investigating him for alleged corruption.

The former Peruvian president, who had been elected in 2021 to govern until 2026, was dismissed when he had been in power for 17 months.

His vice president, Dina Boluarte, took office amid demonstrations demanding her resignation, the closure of Congress and the advancement of elections to 2023.