His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, witnessed, as part of the activities of the World Government Summit 2024, and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, the graduation of the first batch. Members of the International Program for Government Managers, which His Highness inaugurated last July. He also witnessed the graduation of the first batch of the Future Government Leaders Program in the Arab World, which was launched in partnership between the government of the UAE and the Arab Organization for Administrative Development at the League of Arab States, and which includes 40 elite leaders. Young Arab Government.

His Highness the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai stressed that creating leadership and building government capabilities represent the most important element in the process of creating the future, and the primary driver for improving the work of governments, and enhancing their readiness, flexibility, and proactiveness in facing the major challenges that await the world.

His Highness said: “In the UAE, under the leadership of my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, we believe in the priority of strengthening constructive partnerships and advancing international cooperation efforts in various fields, and we realize, in our constant endeavor to contribute part of the path of human civilization, that shaping the future is a global task in which it participates.” everyone”.

His Highness added: “We also believe that Arab minds and competencies are capable of playing a pivotal and important role in our journey to the future, by creating a qualitative shift in Arab government management systems, strengthening the position of the governments of the Arab world, and consolidating their role in the march of human civilization.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum congratulated the graduates of the first batch of members of the International Program for Government Managers, and the graduates of the first batch of the Future Government Leaders Program in the Arab World on their success.

For his part, the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Head of the Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, confirmed that the International Program for Government Managers and the Program for Leaders of Future Governments in the Arab World translate the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in strengthening knowledge and administrative cooperation with various countries and governments of the world by exporting Emirati expertise in the field of government administration, and building knowledge bridges with all governments to develop administrative competencies capable of dealing with future changes.

In turn, Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future and Vice President of the World Government Summit, confirmed that capacity building and qualifying distinguished government leaders represent a fundamental axis in the visions and directions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, May God protect him, to develop government administration by focusing on building the future skills system of government cadres and leaders.

The International Program for Government Managers, which was designed in cooperation between the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development and the Government Knowledge Exchange Office, aims to enhance the ability of members to anticipate the future, keep pace with changes and respond to them, make appropriate strategic decisions, prepare for future challenges of society, and develop policies and programs that… Promotes comprehensive and sustainable development. The list of members of the International Program for Government Managers includes an elite group of ministers, assistant ministers, directors general and their assistants from 29 countries.

The program offers five courses, which work to support the members’ leadership skills and experiences. They include the Strategic Leadership Course, which is concerned with providing members with the appropriate skills to translate visions into successful projects and initiatives, and the Entrepreneurial and Creative Leadership Course, which focuses on spreading the culture of innovation, enhancing creative thinking skills, and generating ideas to achieve success. Competitiveness and leadership, and creating an environment supportive of innovation.

Within the Future Government Leaders Program in the Arab World, the Mohammed bin Rashid College of Government and the Government Knowledge Exchange Program organized more than 100 training hours, 25 strategic sessions, and field visits to graduates of the first batch of the program, during which they learned about the experiences of government administration to develop specific strategies, national policies, and legislation. Proactivity, which contributed to achieving the highest levels of efficiency, productivity, readiness for the future and the development goals of the UAE in various vital sectors, as it was headed by a group of ministers and the most prominent leaders from the UAE government.

