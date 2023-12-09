His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, approved the appointment of His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama as Director-General of the Office of the Crown Prince of Dubai.

