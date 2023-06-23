The advice of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) informed this Thursday, 22nd, that Cristiano Zanin, appointed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to the Court, will take office on August 3rd, after the return of the recess of the Judiciary. The date was confirmed after Zanin met with the president of the STF, Rosa Weber, and with the administrative area in the court this afternoon.

Zanin’s nomination was approved yesterday with a large majority by the Senate’s Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) and then by the House plenary.





















