Mohammed Abdul Samee (Sharjah)

With the advent of the new year, and the state reveling in the dress of happiness, achievement and giving, the letters of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God bless him, smile with the joy of the Emirates: leadership, people and great achievements, where giving is linked on this day that brings together achievements A year has passed, a new year in which good tidings and pride will begin in the celebration of the 50 years, which constitutes a great value on the occasion of the founding of the state, so that the year 2022 will be the year of excellence and leadership par excellence, which is what is contained in the poem (New Year..Happy Year), which His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid weaves ; Weaving with it the hopes of a great nation, the loyalty of a great people, and a wise and confident vision for a rational leadership.

And with the creativity of the Knight of Words and Statement, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the year twenty-two comes at the beginning of the poem, but rather in its first house, to indicate the importance of this year and the great preparations for it. Therefore, the rest of the verses responded to one rhyme carrying great music for a patriotic poem, so joy is in the year twenty-two. It is matched by the joy of (the fifty), and this is a wonderful saying and poetic synthesis, as two occasions linked to each other, and they are a prelude to a political and humanitarian document for a country that knew nothing but giving, tolerance and love, which is what the following verses of the poem bear.

As for the feature of the thirteen lines in this poem, it is with its track record that summarizes the respectable journey of the state, and reminds us of the approach it is taking, through the pronoun “we” who permeates every home and carries the dear and human feeling; It is a comprehensive poem of integration with regard to the future, and it is also the mouthpiece of the Emirates in the fields of relations with neighbor, friend and brother, bearing the reasons for success and its wide scope that is not limited by any limit or affected by challenges.

The third line in the poem carries a lot of words that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid expressed in simple but eloquent words in confirming the image and clarifying it for those who seek clarity or find it difficult to understand. Backward or fear: (we don’t), and of course there is a known generosity and generosity that the UAE does not view as a loss as some might imagine; Rather, it is a permanent aspiration towards the heights that the state has reached, and these highs must be an aspiration and a dream for all countries that follow the UAE’s example and follow its path, for (the Supreme) deserves all this effort, determination and hard access to achieve the impossible.

It is the approach of the fathers who viewed integration as a strength, and success as an insignificant matter if the intention is sincere and the determination is correct; Therefore, this meaning was manifested in the house that combines the approach and moving forward: (on the path of past fathers), determination, creativity, acumen and politics (with determination, creativity and politics), this policy and acumen that is indispensable for a confident-footed state that reads intelligently and understands the outcome of matters and the challenges and destinies of humanity A country that passes every day, every hour, a new standard of success, and achieves, over the course of the moment, the highest percentages and indicators at the level of the Arabs and the world in pioneering topics that our achievements overlook every day.

Therefore, we cannot find a field in which the Emirates did not contribute or make a mark in achieving its achievements, overcoming its difficulties and facing its challenges: (They contribute in all fields); In addition to the human aspect, the state has succeeded in the fields of science, industry and commerce, which are very important vocabulary that must be taken care of for any country that seeks to improve the situation and rise to the ladder of achievements. Industry and commerce are important priorities, which is positively reflected on the well-being of the nation and the happiness of the Emirati people and the joy of its people.

With utmost intelligence and creativity, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid grades to an important topic, related to the UAE’s view of (money) and considering it as a means for the happiness of people and humanity and the making of human civilization. While some consider power to be in (raising millions), the United Arab Emirates has a view of altruism and civilizational contribution in which money becomes an important and indispensable artery. For humanity, and the second case always puts in mind the service of humanity and the contribution to the making of civilization (I am interested in raising millions.. we are interested in making civilization).

Then the verses supporting this meaning and the comparison between the cases, in which the Emirates remain the strongest case and the model that is emulated, and this time the poetic verse leads us to describe the state of hostility to success, stalking and maliciousness in front of it, and the state of indifference or interest, it is an eloquent picture when the owner of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid are the enemies of success and put them face to face in front of a strong army that is the country’s equipment, its future, its weapons and its means to deter the aggressor and belittle it. : (And we are not shaken by the plots of the enemies.. An army for us that protects its homes).

And whoever wants, from the perspective of this glorified poem with its expressions and sincere with its pride and confidence, to be certain or to test, let him ask history, for it contains a sufficient and sincere answer to that, as it is a poetic power in that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid makes history a arbiter in this field. The reference, and it is always full of pioneers and men who bequeath this glory to their sons afterwards: (Our history is full of pasts.. History has given them a badge).

As for the present, it is roses and two winds, and hearts are brave and do not fear death for the sake of the homeland. The poetic verse has ably combined roses and strength; Where roses are giving, peace, love, prosperity and prosperity, while daring and the army and equipment are to defend the country and repel the plot of the aggressor. .

The following poetic verse also comes to compare between saying and doing; Usually some people continue to say and persist in it without actions, and this is a betrayal of the people’s trust and their desire to achieve achievements. As for the case of the United Arab Emirates, the saying is the act itself, when it accompanies it. The action is the proof of the sincerity of the words and their continuation, and the description came wonderful in the reprimand (People of slanderers and stumbles), who make a lot of slanderers and make them their crafts, so they innovate in them, because they only stumble with their words and are always unable to complete the saying with action or implement it as a reality that is present to the peoples. And just as the poem combines with great power and strength between many contradictions, we see it combines in its last verses between geography and trends to serve the one country, the north is cohesive with the right and welded to it, in a strong and dear union and capable of all this giving and achievement: ).

As for the thirteenth line of the poem, it emphasizes the one approach and trust in victory and victory in all circumstances and times. It is the union whose components and one fabric are complementary, and in which everything becomes prepared for victory, elevation, glory and victory: (His approach unites us with empowerment.. we are sure of his victory).