His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, expressed his condolences to the family of the child, Rayan Khaled Oram, who passed away after falling into a well and remaining stuck in it for several days, on the outskirts of Chefchaouen, in northern Morocco.

His Highness said in a tweet on Twitter: “Our sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the child Rayan.. and the brotherly Moroccan people.. and all of humanity that grieved for his loss.

In addition, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, made a phone call to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco, in which he offered his condolences and sincere sympathy on the death of the child Rayan Khalid Oram.

His Highness said: “We received with great sadness the news of the death of the child Rayan, whose human story we have followed with interest over the past few days. I offer my condolences and sympathy to the father of the deceased, his family members and all the brotherly Moroccan people in this affliction, asking God Almighty to inspire his family and relatives beautiful patience and solace.”

His Highness praised the great efforts made by the authorities and the civil defense and rescue teams in Morocco during several days, in their attempts to save the life of the child, may God have mercy on him.

For his part, the King of Morocco expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness for the sincere fraternal feelings he showed towards the affliction of all the Moroccan people, wishing His Highness continued health and wellness, and the State of the UAE all the best.



