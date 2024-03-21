A surprise collaboration announced by KONAMI For eFootball 2024. The free-to-play football title updates today with the first anime-themed collaboration, the one with BLUE LOCKthe manga by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura became a successful animated series available on Crunchyroll.

Below is a trailer, immediately after which you can find all the details relating to the collaboration. eFootball 2024 is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

eFootball™ COLLABORATES WITH AN ANIME FOR THE FIRST TIME

KONAMI's football title updates and features collaboration with the legendary anime series “Blue Lock”

Konami Digital Entertainment BV (KONAMI) today announces a new update for eFootball™ 2024.

This update includes the unprecedented collaboration between eFootball™ and the Japanese anime series “BlueLock“. This collaboration features new in-game items, login bonuses, challenges and more.

During the campaign, users will be able to add a variety of special edition Blue Lock cards to their Dream Teams, including Takefusa Kubo and Filippo Inzaghi as special login gifts.

There are also two limited edition kits “Blue Lock Team Red” And “Blue Lock Team White” included both in the “Blue Lock Pack: Yoichi Isagi” both in the “Tour Event: Blue Lock 2nd Selection“.

Finally, by reaching certain milestones in the campaign, users will be able to win incredible loot that includes: 90,000 Exp., 60,000 GP, 50 eFootball Coins and more. A truly profitable collaboration!

New features and gameplay updates

The latest version of eFootball™, in addition to improvements designed to respond to community feedback and improve the gaming experience, also introduces new features to the gameplay.

Users will be able to use exclusive items to train up to two individual aptitudes per player. In this way it will be possible to customize the characteristics of the players and their tactical settings.

Furthermore, the defense has improved – the defenders' ability to recover the ball accurately has been improved – and individual header skills. This will allow players who are good at heading in the real world to showcase their skills in-game, both in attack and defense.

eFootball™ Championship: Arsenal FC

As the World Finals in Tokyo approaches, the next club to promote their eFootball™ Championship Club Event is London giants Arsenal FC. Fans from around the world will be able to compete for a chance to represent the “Gunners” on eFootball™ eSports' biggest stage through online qualifiers starting March 25.

Added to this are special edition Big Time cards, featuring three players from the current squad: Takehiro Tomiyasu, Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz.

About “Blue Lock”

Japan's desire to dominate the World Cup leads the Japan Football Association™ to institute a rigorous new training program to find the national team's next top striker. Three hundred high school players compete for the coveted role, but only one will emerge victorious. Who will be the striker who will usher in the new era of Japanese football?

About eFootball™

“eFootball™” is the rebranding of KONAMI's popular football series “PES”. The change marked a big step forward: new brand, new game engine, new advances in gameplay and remodeling of the title with the “free-to-play” formula on all compatible devices.

“eFootball™” is an ever-evolving platform with the aim of maximizing enjoyment and accessibility for football fans around the world.

Users can enjoy a variety of content on “eFootball™”. For a casual offline experience, users can use authentic football club teams in “Exhibition matches”. Alternatively, they can go online and build their own “Dream Team”, a team made up of their favorite footballers. Users can also experience the thrill of competing online with their friends in the “Co-Op” mode.

For all information on the franchise eFootball™ and to stay up to date on the latest news: