Mohammed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Managing Director and CEO of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, presented his view on nuclear energy strategy and financing methods, during a panel discussion held within the framework of the first annual conference on nuclear energy in Washington, DC. In addition to Al Hammadi, Dr. Sama Bilbao Leon, Director General of the World Nuclear Association, Cosmin Gueta, CEO of New Electrica and Rafai Caspro, CEO of Orlin Synthus Green Energy, participated in the panel discussion. New Nuclear Energy” and moderated by Dr. Jennifer Gordon, Director of the Nuclear Energy Policy Initiative at the Atlantic Council. Al Hammadi spoke about the main considerations needed to start a new nuclear program, and the success story of the development of the Barakah Peaceful Nuclear Energy Plants, highlighting the long-term, fact-based, and data-based realistic approach taken by the UAE to develop nuclear energy, in order to ensure energy security and accelerate the reduction of the carbon footprint. for the energy sector. Al Hammadi said in this context: “Back in the year 2008, when conditions were similar to what is happening today with high oil prices, the UAE took the initiative to develop plans to diversify energy sources in order to develop a diversified, reliable and environmentally friendly portfolio of energy sources to ensure energy security and sustainability together. It was the first country in the Arab world to operate nuclear power plants and has developed more than 70% of renewable energy projects in our region.” Al Hammadi explained that the state took into account the importance of setting clear commitments in its policy for the use of reliable nuclear technology and according to the highest standards, in addition to basic principles, foremost of which are transparency and nuclear non-proliferation, in addition to developing partnerships, adopting a sustainable financing model, and a human capital development program. The UAE was able to achieve all of this, which eventually led to the development of the Barakah plants, which became a model for new nuclear energy projects around the world. He stressed that one of the most important factors distinguishing the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program was the focus on public opinion and awareness of the importance of nuclear energy for economic growth and sustainability together, as the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation made great efforts to educate all segments of society, whether in government agencies, partners, suppliers or young people in universities. Or even schoolchildren. He added: “The wise leadership has developed a long-term strategy for the transition to environmentally friendly energy sources about 15 years ago, and the goal has always been to meet economic requirements, support growth, achieve sustainability goals, and pave the way for the development of new energy technologies that are free of carbon emissions, in addition to ensuring Energy security. Currently, the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program is reducing millions of tons of carbon emissions annually, through the commercial operation of the first and second stations in Barakah. Al Hammadi continued: “Globally, we know that nuclear energy must be part of a diverse environmentally friendly energy system, which includes oil, gas, solar and other renewable energy sources, as we move towards climate neutrality, especially that eight out of ten of the The most sustainable countries in the world have nuclear power in their energy portfolio, as no technology other than nuclear power today, can ensure the same level of energy security and lower carbon footprint on a large scale.”