“I do not know if the prosecutor has children”: is the comment that the mother of Luana D’orazio, the 22-year-old who died at work in Prato in 2021, released after learning of the investigating judge’s decision on her daughter’s case. The judge for the preliminary investigation Francesca Scarlatiin fact, it accepted the plea bargaining request of Luana Coppiniowner of the company where the fatal accident occurred e Daniele Faggi, de facto owner, and the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which negotiated two years of imprisonment for her and a year and a half for him in exchange for compensation of one million euros. The holders have received a suspended sentence request, which means they will not go to jail. Now the judge will have to decide whether to indict the third accused in the proceedings, the maintenance technician Mario Cusimano. All were charged with manslaughter and willful removal of safety precautions. Luana’s mother, Emma Marrazzo, present at the hearing, did not hide her disappointment at the news of the plea deal.