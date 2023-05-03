The Twitter profile of Final Fantasy IX: Memory Project has recently released a new short clip showing the fan-made remake of Final Fantasy 9. Precisely, it offers a small sequence of the beginning of Alexandria’s exploration as Vivi.

It is a very short sequence in which You live he walks with his usual boyish step towards the gates of Alexandria. As a remake, it offers a completely different graphic quality and graphic style than the original, but above all it changes the view, which is now in third person. In the video we also see the HUD of Final Fantasy IX: Memoria Project, with the life and MP of Vivi (who at this moment does not have a name yet and is known only as Pointy Hat Child).

We remember that Final Fantasy IX: Memory Project is a non-playable remake: it is created by a team of developers and artists who work for passion. Clearly, if it were released it would likely be blocked by Square Enix.

According to the old ones Nvidia leakamong the many upcoming projects there is also an official remake of Final Fantasy 9: we hope to find out soon if this project is as real as all the others on that list.