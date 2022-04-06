Khawla Ali (Dubai)





People of determination proved that disability did not constitute an obstacle to their will and ability to change their reality and make it more distinguished in the various fields in which they were present. For those whose disability was the beginning of a journey that turned for the better and saw life in a different, more positive way, and even became influential in others.

Photographer Mohammed Al Balushi’s journey was not furnished with roses, but rather thorns and inconveniences, which turned it into stops for learning and arming with more determination to continue the path towards excellence, to achieve his goal of being one of the professional photographers in the image industry, and left his mark in it.

the beginning

He started his journey with photography after joining the “Basmat Light” photography team and was able to adjust the camera settings and take special pictures. This passion contributed to changing his routine for the better, after he restricted himself to the restrictions of isolation as a result of the accident that he suffered and because of which he became paralyzed, but he was able to He breaks these restrictions and becomes more integrated into society and an example to others with challenge and will.

Muhammad Al Balushi said: I have become more positive in my relationship with myself and those around me. What a person achieves in his life is nothing but a motive for others not to give up and move forward with their projects to complete them. The world of photography was the beginning of the transformation for me and a step towards creativity and self-affirmation, and through Many of the artistic workshops I attended, and the contact with professional photographers and people with experience and practice to continue photography, turned into a professional photographer expert in different styles of the image, in addition to enriching the visual language by watching the works of international artists and how they read the scenes, the learning journey was long in it from many of Hardship, fatigue and hardships, but I invested them in a positive way.

inherited

Regarding the artistic style that he tends to, Al-Balushi confirms that he began his interest in photographing the folklore, and everything related to the local environment, but little by little, after getting to know more camera settings, he directed his lens to photographing wildlife and street features, as well as towards the landmarks of cities in all their details. Al Balushi has participated in several photographic trips at Al Ain Safari, the Arabian Peninsula Animal Center in Sharjah, the Sharjah Lights Festival and recently Expo 2020 Dubai, along with some exhibitions, through the art “Sikka” in Dubai and an exhibition on the occasion of the National Day sponsored by the Dubai Culture Authority and another exhibition on the occasion of World Day For photography at Dar Akass for Visual Arts and the last participation in the International Exhibition of Photography in Sharjah “Exposure”.

Al Balushi wishes to convey a societal message that people of determination are capable of giving in all fields, and seeks to set an example for people of determination and encourage them to practice their hobbies or even acquire new skills through which they achieve their merit and interact with the community.

He stresses that ambition does not stop at a certain point. Each successful person seeks to achieve more success, and looks forward to equipping a “special studio” for photography that offers artistic workshops in it, and motivates a large number of people of determination to join and share their experience in learning about the arts and techniques of photography.