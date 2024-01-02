The Egyptian striker missed a penalty kick in the first half at Anfield, as his shot was blocked by Martin Dubravka. This prompted Salah to leave the tunnel with new shoes in the second half, and the change had the desired effect as she scored twice.

Mohamed Salah revealed after the match that he trained with the shoes that missed the penalty kick the day before, and the substitution was a step to clear his mind before the remaining 45 minutes.

In an interview with Sky Sports, the Egyptian international ended the controversy over changing shoes, saying, “The first penalty kick I missed, I shot with the shoes I trained with one day before the match.”

Salah added, “It's not that I believe in superstition, by changing shoes and using a lot of them, but when I felt that the matter would affect my head, it was like, 'Okay, I will change my shoes.'”

He commented on the missed penalty kick by saying, “It's ridiculous, but I didn't like to have this thought in the second half, this goal that I didn't score (…) I changed, made my mind calm and focused on the match. We missed a lot of chances.” .