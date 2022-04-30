Santa Fe vs. Jaguares, live: follow all the action of the League

Independiente Santa Fe receives Jaguares in El Campín, in the continuation of date 18 of the 2022-I League. The ‘cardinal’ team needs a victory to temporarily have the same points as the eighth classified, Once Caldas, with whom they will face on the last date.

This Saturday’s is Santa Fe’s last game at home this semester, in the all-against-all phase. The two remaining games will be as a visitor, against Cali and Manizales’ eleventh.

(You may be interested in: Egan Bernal: this is Gustavo Petro’s response to his trills)

Jaguares also have options to qualify and a victory would leave them one point away from the eighth spot.

Follow the game here:

Lineups of Santa Fe and Jaguares