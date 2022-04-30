Sunday, May 1, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Santa Fe vs. Jaguares, live: follow all the action of the League

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 30, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Jaguars vs. Santa Fe

Jaguars vs. Santa Fe

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

The ‘cardinal’ team has Agustín Julio as manager in charge of this match.

Independiente Santa Fe receives Jaguares in El Campín, in the continuation of date 18 of the 2022-I League. The ‘cardinal’ team needs a victory to temporarily have the same points as the eighth classified, Once Caldas, with whom they will face on the last date.

This Saturday’s is Santa Fe’s last game at home this semester, in the all-against-all phase. The two remaining games will be as a visitor, against Cali and Manizales’ eleventh.

(You may be interested in: Egan Bernal: this is Gustavo Petro’s response to his trills)

Jaguares also have options to qualify and a victory would leave them one point away from the eighth spot.

Follow the game here:

Lineups of Santa Fe and Jaguares

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

blank

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Santa #Jaguares #live #follow #action #League

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Micro TDH in Peru: know all the details about the world tour of the urban singer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.