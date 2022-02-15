His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, received the President of the friendly Republic of Kenya, Uhuru Mogai Kenyatta, who is currently visiting the UAE to attend the activities of his country’s celebration of its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai today.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during the meeting that took place at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis, welcomed the Kenyan president, stressing the UAE’s keenness to strengthen its development relations with his country, especially in light of the strong relations between the two countries.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations and prospects for developing and enhancing them in the fields of economy, trade, investment, agriculture and other areas related to the development priorities of the two friendly countries, in addition to a number of issues of common interest, and they discussed ways of cooperation and coordination between the UAE and Kenya at the United Nations to support common issues and goals in light of the two countries’ membership in the UN Security Council.

The meeting touched on the participation of the Republic of Kenya in Expo 2020 Dubai, and its importance in embodying its vision for the future and introducing its culture and heritage and the investment opportunities it offers.

His Highness thanked the Kenyan president for Kenya’s condemnation of the Houthi terrorist attacks on civilian facilities in the UAE and for declaring its solidarity with the UAE after it was exposed to this terrorist act.

During the meeting, His Highness reiterated the great importance that the UAE attaches to its relations with the African continent in various fields, and its support for everything that achieves stability and peace in it and brings good, development and prosperity to its peoples.

For his part, President Uhuru Mogai Kenyatta, President of the friendly Republic of Kenya, expressed his thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for the good reception and support provided by the UAE to Kenya in the face of the “Corona” pandemic, and praised the Emirati development experience, stressing his country’s keenness to Strengthening its relations with the UAE in various fields.

The Qasr Al Bahr Council was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Ain region, and H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Business Foundation Charitable and Humanitarian, and Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination.

