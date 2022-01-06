During the call, the Secretary-General of the organization congratulated Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the UAE’s assumption of its seat in the Security Council for the period from 2022-2023.

Guterres wished the UAE success in serving the world through this high international position, praising the UAE’s important humanitarian and development initiatives to support stability and development on the international scene.

For his part, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated Antonio Guterres on his re-election for a second term as Secretary-General of the United Nations, starting from this January.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi expressed his appreciation for the important role played by the United Nations and its Secretary-General in the service of global peace and security, noting that this role is gaining double importance in light of the challenges and dangers that threaten humanity, foremost of which is the “Corona” pandemic, climate changes and the need to strengthen international collective action. In the face of these dangers, he affirmed the UAE’s support for the United Nations message on the international scene and its keenness to cooperate with it and support its efforts in various fields.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed said that the UAE’s permanent and consistent approach is to work for peace and stability and support all that achieves the interests of peoples in development and prosperity at the regional and international levels.

During the call, the two sides discussed various aspects of cooperation between the UAE and the United Nations, and exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concern, foremost of which is the situation in the Middle East. In this context, they stressed the importance of settling crises in the region through dialogue, peaceful methods and joint international action.