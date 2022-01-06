While Italy chooses the vaccination obligation for the over 50s and Austria is preparing to launch the obligation from February, Great Britain will continue to favor “the voluntary approach”. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reiterates this on a day when another 179 thousand infections are registered in the country. “We want to maintain a voluntary approach, I believe in things achieved through collaboration. Thanks to a collective and voluntary approach we have higher vaccination rates in this country. Other European countries are moving towards coercion,” Johnson observes in an interview with Sky News .

“The health service is doing an exceptional job in difficult circumstances. As a government, the most important thing to do is to continue to support hospitals and staff. We need to give doctors and nurses what they need to fight covid.” says the premier.

“We also need to make sure people understand how much pressure the Omicron variant is causing. Vaccination is vital, a large number of patients in the hospital have not been vaccinated at all. Most ICU patients are not vaccinated. I want to contact all those who are not yet vaccinated and the no vaxes who continue to spread nonsense on social media: they are completely wrong, “he says again.