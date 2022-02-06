His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, made a phone call to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco, during which he offered his condolences and sincere condolences on the death of the child Rayan Khaled Oram.





His Highness said: “We received with great sadness the news of the death of the child Rayan, whose human story we have followed with interest over the past days. I extend my condolences and sympathy to the father of the deceased, members of his family and all the brotherly Moroccan people in this affliction, asking God Almighty to inspire his family and relatives beautiful patience and solace.”

His Highness praised the great efforts made by the authorities and the civil defense and rescue teams in Morocco during several days in their attempts to save the life of the child, may God have mercy on him.

For his part, the King of Morocco expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness for the sincere fraternal feelings he showed towards the plight of all the Moroccan people, wishing His Highness continued health and wellness, and the State of the UAE all the best.



