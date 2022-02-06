Stock Exchange Investors are rubbed by fear, which may overshadow the earnings season: “It’s kind of funny”

The earnings season for listed companies continues and it will be known on Thursday whether inflation has picked up again in the United States.

Agitation the securities market has grown. In the coming week, investors will be interested in the current earnings period of listed companies and the development of inflation in the United States.

“It’s kind of a bit funny that the current earnings season, when we’re really getting new information about the companies’ business, has been left behind in the market. Investors have become more interested in central banks and inflation due to strong interest rate movements, ”says Nordea, the finance company’s main asset management strategy. Antti Saari.

However, the past is no guarantee of the future. The market always looks ahead and not into the past.

Last During the week, stock values ​​fluctuated sharply from time to time, but the world’s most important stock index, the S&P 500, strengthened by 1.6 per cent last week.

In the slightly longer term, this year, the S&P 500 has nevertheless weakened by more than six per cent.

“So far, the earnings season has gone well, but a few large technology companies have fallen short of expectations and have been properly punished in the market,” says Evli Bank’s chief strategy officer. Valtteri Ahti.

Read more: Is the stock market threatened with a bigger collapse? These are three things an investor should follow.

The main strategy The island believes that the fact that there was a “correction move” in the market at the end of January still worries investors. It means a phenomenon where stocks fall 10 percent from the previous near-peak.

“Due to the repair movement, shares have been sold and bought a little more sensitively. However, it is not worth drawing far-reaching conclusions about the state of the stock market from the results of individual companies. I would like to see strong fluctuations in equities again this week, even though there have been no significant changes in the overall picture, ”says Saari.

In other words, the economy is recovering relatively strongly due to increased demand in both the euro area and the United States, which is good for businesses and households.

Among the major Finnish companies, Nokian Tires, a manufacturer of vehicle tires, the steel company Outokumpu, the finance company Sampo, the engineering company Metso Outotec and the oil refining company Neste will publish their results in the coming week.

In the United States, its interim reports are published by media company Walt Disney, soft drink maker Coca-Cola and software companies Twitter and Nvidia.

New ones data on rising consumer prices, ie inflation, will be published on Thursday. According to the news agency Reuters, economists estimate that the inflation rate accelerated to 7.3 percent in January. In December the inflation rate was 7.0 per cent.

“The market is very nervous as central banks have to tighten monetary policy this year. The upward pressure on wages in the United States is a matter that is being closely monitored. The development of the Chinese economy is another big thing that will provide more information in the coming week, ”says Ahti.

Inflation due to the acceleration, some investors believe that the US Federal Reserve could in March raise its policy rate by as much as 0.50 percentage points. However, it is more likely that the central bank will increase the size of the control by 0.25 percentage points.

Overall, investors expect a minimum of four and a maximum of seven interest rate hikes this year.

Raising the key interest rate will lead to a fall in the price of shares in a simplified way for three reasons: the present value of future returns will fall, corporate financing costs will rise and fixed income investments that investors consider safe will become more attractive.

“The rise in the price of crude oil is known and employment has clearly improved, so the acceleration of inflation is hardly a surprise in the market,” says Saari.

According to him, it must also be borne in mind that accelerating inflation, for example, is a good thing for companies that produce raw materials, while it is a bad thing for those who buy a lot of them.

“Looking at the whole, inflation is mainly a pass-through item, as an increase in the cost of one company usually corresponds to an increase in the selling prices of another company. The increase in wages will also improve consumption opportunities and therefore increase the companies’ future turnover, although at first it will be reflected mainly in an increase in costs, ”says Saari.

Read more: The number of employed in the United States grew clearly more than expected in January

Read more: Fear overwhelmed investors as the US Federal Reserve announced its intentions: How interest rate hikes affect stocks, currencies and the eurozone