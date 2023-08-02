The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence has launched two new departments that include postgraduate programs in the fields of robotics and computer science, in response to the growing global demand for these disciplines, as the demand is expected to reach $225 billion in the field of robotics and $140 billion in the field of robotics. computers by the year 2030.

The new departments come to complement the series of educational programs offered by the university to its students, which include computer vision, machine learning, and natural language processing, which are programs that have been ranked among the top 20 international programs according to the CS Rankings website. Robotics and computer science.

In conjunction with the launch of the two new departments, the university announced new master’s and doctoral programs. These programs will help develop the artificial intelligence system in the UAE and enhance its position as an international center for artificial intelligence research and innovation.

On this occasion, Professor Eric Zing, President of MBZU and University Professor, said: “The addition of the two new departments reflects the continuous efforts of MBZU to develop a solid foundation for research excellence and innovation in the field of artificial intelligence. The university will continue to attract global elites From faculty and researchers in these fields to Abu Dhabi, it will also support its students to become pioneers in their fields and to have the skills necessary to develop artificial intelligence tools and advanced applications in various fields, especially with the increasing demand for skills related to these disciplines in light of the digital revolution that the world is currently witnessing.

The Robotics division will build on original, rigorous and impactful research, with a focus on robot learning and robot algorithms rather than the development of new robot hardware. Topics covered in this section include deep learning, control theory, robotic processing, quadrupedal locomotion, human-robot interaction, robot-assisted surgery and healthcare, robot swarm, precision agriculture, environmental control, and infrastructure.

Robotics is revolutionizing sectors as diverse as manufacturing, healthcare, agriculture, and transportation. Research indicates that the demand for expertise in the field of robotics will increase dramatically in the coming years, as the value of the robotics technology market is expected to exceed $ 225.6 billion by 2030. However, this huge demand will face the expected shortage of global talent, as it is likely that about 85 million jobs will remain unfilled by the year 2030 due to the lack of specialists in this field.

At the same time, the Department of Computer Science will allow students to immerse themselves in the fundamental technologies that have led to the explosive growth of the world and the impact of information technology in the past four decades, while also focusing on entrepreneurship and sustainability. It is worth noting that the global labor market in the field of computer science is witnessing a remarkable boom, as it is expected to reach a compound annual growth rate of 14.5% between 2021 and 2027, and to include an estimated 3.5 million jobs by 2026. The program will help meet the growing demand for Advanced computer science skills, whether in the country or abroad.

It is noteworthy that the study for a master’s degree in computer science and robotics extends over two years, and it includes compulsory training for a period of six weeks, while the doctoral study takes four years, and it includes compulsory training for a period of three months. It must be noted that the programs were designed to focus on academic research and participation in the industrial sector at the same time, in order to provide students with world-leading theoretical and practical skills, which would have a great impact in the UAE.

For his part, Timothy Baldwin, Acting Dean of Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence, said: “Mohamed bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence is at the forefront of institutions concerned with artificial intelligence education and research centered around it, which makes the programs it offers to its students distinctive and competitive on the global stage. It will include a department Computer Science faculty, researchers, and students focus on fundamental computing topics, with master’s and doctoral programs that offer exceptionally technical depth, with rigorous entry criteria, and the Robotics department will focus on robotics-centric research on humanoids and on autonomous robots, as well as developing the next generation of robotics professionals with solid skills in artificial intelligence as well as in robotics, to occupy leading positions in academia, industry and government.The mandatory training ensures that students are prepared to drive technological progress, whatever the path. or the sector of their choice in their career.”

In this context, it must be noted that there are currently no similar educational programs in the United Arab Emirates, which allows the Mohammed bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence to stand out and enhance the UAE’s position as a world leader in the field of artificial intelligence. In addition, these programs will shed light on the versatility of artificial intelligence, as it combines computer science and robotics on the one hand, and other fields such as computer vision, machine learning, and natural language processing, on the other hand. Applications will be opened for the year 2024 in 1 September 2023.