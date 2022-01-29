His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and Dr. Abi Ahmed, Prime Minister of the friendly Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, discussed paths of cooperation and joint work and opportunities to enhance them between the UAE and Ethiopia in various fields, which will contribute to comprehensive development efforts in both countries. It serves their mutual interests, in addition to all regional and international issues of common concern.

His Highness welcomed the visit of the Ethiopian Prime Minister to the country – during the meeting that took place at Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi – expressing his pride in the constructive friendship relations that the UAE and Ethiopia have strengthened over the past years through sincere and sincere work for the interest of their peoples and security and stability in the region.

His Highness and the Prime Minister of Ethiopia reviewed the qualitative progress and opportunities of joint cooperation between the UAE and Ethiopia in various sectors, especially development, economic, investment and other vital aspects, noting in this context that the relations of the two countries witnessed a great and qualitative development during the past years, especially in The fields of investment, agriculture, trade and others.

His Highness and Dr. Abi Ahmed also exchanged views on regional and international developments, in addition to a number of issues of common concern, especially with regard to peace efforts in the Horn of Africa.

His Highness was briefed by the Prime Minister on the latest developments on the Ethiopian arena, wishing this friendly country and its people peace, unity and stability.. His Highness affirmed the position of the UAE and its consistent approach in support of peace and stability, based on its firm belief that achieving development and building a better future for peoples requires building a solid base of stability, peace and coexistence. and joint cooperation.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his thanks and appreciation for the position of the Ethiopian government, in which it expressed its condemnation of the attacks launched by the Houthi terrorist militia on civilian sites in the UAE and its declaration of solidarity with the UAE in confronting them.

His Highness pointed out that there is a close link between the security and stability of the Arabian Peninsula and the Red Sea on the one hand, and the security of the Horn of Africa on the other, which calls for a unified and effective regional stance against the threat posed by this militia to the region.

His Highness expressed his wishes for success and success for the African Summit hosted by Ethiopia next February towards supporting stability, peace, security and development on the African continent, especially since Ethiopia is a cornerstone of joint African action, stressing that the UAE attaches great importance to the relationship with Africa at the political and economic levels commercial, development, and others.

For his part, Abi Ahmed expressed his thanks and appreciation for the UAE’s stances and historical initiatives in support of peace and stability in his country, wishing the country continued progress, development and growth.

He praised the approach of the UAE in its relations with countries, which is based on wise and balanced diplomacy, through which it seeks to consolidate stability and peace in various countries of the world. to communities.

He reiterated Ethiopia’s position of solidarity with the UAE in all the steps it takes to preserve its security and territorial integrity, stressing that the terrorist attack poses a serious threat to regional peace and security, undermines peace efforts in the region and violates all international and humanitarian norms and laws.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan hosted a luncheon in honor of the Prime Minister of Ethiopia and the accompanying delegation.

The meeting and the banquet were attended by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State and Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defense Affairs, Maryam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, diplomatic advisor to His Highness the President, and Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security.

On the Ethiopian side, they were also attended by the delegation accompanying the Prime Minister.



