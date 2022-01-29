Netflix has partnered with Canadian games company RocketRide Games to bring more title to its burgeoning games library.

The company says in a recent press release that the partnership shows that streaming service Netflix “entrusts RocketRide Games to deliver quality games to its gaming platform.”

Netflix currently offers two RocketRide games – Dominoes and Knittens – and more “are on the way in the coming months”. The company, which calls itself a consulting agency, says the Netflix partnership is just one of 45 deals it’s struck in the last two years, netting the firm £58.2 million / $78 million (thanks, VB).

In related news, Netflix recently dropped a new official clip of The Cuphead show, which you can check out in the brief teaser above.

