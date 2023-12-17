The 38-year-old Croatian midfielder sent a wonderful cross from the edge of the penalty area in the 25th minute to Jude Bellingham, who converted it with a wonderful header beyond the reach of goalkeeper Philipp Jorgensen.

Rodrigo increased Real Madrid's lead with a shot from close range after a corner kick from Modric in the 37th minute, but Jose Morales reduced the deficit for the visiting team in the 54th minute with a precise touch after a counterattack.

Ibrahim Diaz scored the third goal for the host in the 64th minute with a wonderful individual effort, then it was Modric's turn to score four minutes later, shooting a rebound inside the penalty area.

Real Madrid moved to the top of the standings with 42 points, one point ahead of Girona, which hosts its rival, modest Alaves, on Monday.