The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party nominated non-partisan Tim Lochner as its candidate for the post of mayor (mayor) of the Saxon city of Pirna and, according to preliminary results, he received 38.5% of the votes – the largest number of votes in the second round of voting, writes December 17 Berliner Zeitung.

Lochner, a 53-year-old master carpenter, was running for mayor against Christian Democratic Union (CDU) representative Katrin Dollinger-Knuth and Ralf Thiele of the liberal-conservative Free Voters party.

Lochner is not yet a member of the AfD, but is a member of the parliamentary group on the county council. He already participated in the mayoral elections in 2017, but lost to the incumbent mayor Klaus-Peter Hanke (non-party), who stopped participating in the elections due to his old age.

In the first round of voting on November 26, none of the five candidates achieved the required absolute majority, so a second round was required. Lochner received just under 33%, the highest number in the first round. Second place went to Ralf Thiele with 23%, and third place went to Katrin Dollinger-Knuth (CDU) with 20%.

The two losing candidates, self-nominated Andre Liebscher and Social Democrat Ralf Witzig, supported by the SPD and the Greens, withdrew from the second round in favor of Dollinger-Knuth. The left also supported her in the second round. She now came in second with 31.39%, ahead of Thiele with 30.08%.

Alternative for Germany now has three municipal posts throughout Germany. In June, AfD politician Robert Sesselmann was given the post of Landrat (district administrator) in the Sonneberg district of Thuringia for the first time. Hannes Loth – in July, the post of mayor in the small town of Ragun-Jesnitz with a population of about 3,580 people in Saxony-Anhalt.

Pirna, located southeast of Dresden, is home to about 40 thousand inhabitants. The city is famous for its Old Town, preserved almost in its original form, and its proximity to the popular tourist area of ​​Saxon Switzerland.

The Alternative for Germany party is considered right-wing populist, while its overall German ratings are quite high – in the range of 19-23%.

