St Edward’s Crown was moved from the Tower of London to be resized to fit Britain’s King Charles III before his coronation.
And Buckingham Palace said that the historical main piece of the crown jewels had been taken to allow the modification work to begin before the coronation ceremony on May 6, according to the British “BA Media” agency, and the matter of transferring the precious crown remained confidential until it was delivered safely.
It is believed that copies of St. Edward’s Crown were used at the time of the coronation of British and English monarchs from the 13th century.
The current tiara was made for King Charles II in 1661, as a replacement for a medieval tiara that was melted down in 1649. Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Saturday: “St Edward’s Crown, the historic principal piece of the Crown Jewels, has been moved from the Tower of London to allow alteration work to begin prior to the coronation.” On Saturday, May 6, 2023.
The coronation will take place in Westminster Abbey, eight months after the accession of the king and the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
