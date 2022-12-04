Veracruz.- This Sunday, December 4 in the municipality of Cosoleacaque, Veracruz will be registering temperatures of 21 to 28 degrees Celsius with probability of moderate rains.

For this morning the municipality of Cosoleacaque and regions close to said entity such as Acayucan, Azueta, Uxpanapa, Coatzacoalcos, a large part of the south of the entity will present minimum temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees Celsius according to the Civil Protection Climate Forecast.

Meanwhile, in general, for this Sunday, December 4, the entity will be experiencing isolated rains of 5 to 15 millimeters on average and maximums of 20 to 40 millimeters.

On the other hand, it is expected that this day there will also be winds of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour and strong waves of up to 1 meter high, as well as a cold temperate environment throughout the entity.

Particularly in the capital of Veracruz, Xalapa, temperatures of 11 to 21 degrees Celsius, cloudy activity and a probability of rain of up to 5 millimeters are expected to develop this Sunday.