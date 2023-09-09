He added, “The world means a massive crisis of trust. The war has deepened this lack of trust. Just as we are able to overcome Covid, we are also able to overcome this crisis of mutual trust.”

On Saturday, the African Union officially became a member of the G20 at the invitation of the Indian Prime Minister, whose country is hosting the summit held in New Delhi.

“With everyone’s agreement, I ask the Chairperson of the African Union to take his place as a permanent member of the G20,” Modi said in his opening remarks.

The President of the African Union then moved to sit next to the leaders of the G20 countries.

Modi, who is hosting the annual G20 summit this year, has made giving a voice to the Global South a central focus of his agenda.

The African Union has received support for full membership for 7 years, and the addition of the bloc of more than 50 countries is a strong recognition of the growing importance of Africa.

The European Union is already a permanent member of the G20 – the only other regional bloc with this status.