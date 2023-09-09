Colonel Richter: Zelensky’s complaints about draft dodgers are a warning sign

Complaints by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky about mobilization evaders in the country have become an alarming sign. Retired Bundeswehr Colonel Wolfgang Richter told a German publication about this. Die Welt.

“Of course, this is a warning sign, but I think the experts have known about this for a long time. This shows that the image of Ukraine united by patriotism is only partly true.” Wolfgang RichterRetired Bundeswehr Colonel

According to the military expert, the situation with draft dodgers is a kind of distress signal that Zelensky is sending, as it indicates the unreliability of the image of Ukraine, supposedly united by patriotism.

Public acknowledgment of problems with mobilization in Ukraine may be an attempt by Kyiv to put pressure on the West. However, first of all, this indicates that there are problems with personnel, Richter believes. The impressive number of young people who have left the country to avoid conscription “makes a difference”, according to an expert.

Mobilization in Ukraine has turned into “mobilization”

The failure of mobilization in Ukraine may indicate not only a lack of the proper level of patriotism among citizens, but also high losses in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). According to estimates by former Pentagon adviser Douglas McGregor, the Ukrainian army lost 400 thousand people – this is more than American troops lost in the entire history of World War II.

"Ukraine lost more soldiers in battle than the United States did in the entire Second World War. Stop for a minute and think about this. Americans have no idea what it's like." Douglas McGregorFormer Pentagon Advisor

According to McGregor, the Kyiv authorities are trying to hide the real losses. At the same time, they are ready to fight to the last fighter – as long as the West sends weapons to Ukraine, they will find hands that will hold them.

In this regard, it is no coincidence that Ukrainian citizens began to call mobilization in the country “mobilization,” as stated by Russia’s permanent representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya. From this he concluded that the majority of the republic’s residents realized that the real threat to them came from the “criminal policy” of the Kyiv authorities.

In early September, Zelensky appointed a new Minister of Defense of Ukraine after the dismissal of Alexey Reznikov. This was Rustem Umerov, who immediately announced inspections of all areas of work in the ministry, in particular to prevent bribery and help in evading mobilization. In the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), they predicted that Umerov’s new political course would be aimed at the destruction of Ukrainians.

Allies think about their benefits in the situation with Ukrainian draft dodgers

According to the Russian permanent representative to the UN, Nebenzi, Europe heard Zelensky’s call for help in extraditing Ukrainian draft dodgers to their homeland and did not resist, although this contradicts the principles of the EU.

“Information has appeared that the European Union is ready to hand over men of military age to Kyiv, thereby once again not giving a damn about its principles and values.” Vasily NebenzyaPermanent Representative of Russia to the UN

However, one of Ukraine’s main allies and neighboring country, Poland, has found some economic benefit in moving draft dodgers to its territory. The arriving foreigners became an important part of the country’s economy, as they replaced the Poles who had moved to other European countries.

Ukrainians who fled mobilization can provide for themselves and pay taxes. In addition, the European Union has allocated about 200 million euros for the maintenance of refugees. Perhaps the Polish authorities put their own interests above the Ukrainian crisis and the goals it was supposed to achieve.

However, the West refuses to acknowledge the failure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ counter-offensive. The faith of the Ukrainians themselves in the victory of their army is melting due to constant failures.