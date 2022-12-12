In 2015 the French writer Michel Houellebecq published “Submission”. The novel imagined that in 2022 a Muslim party wins the elections in France and that the protagonist, a brilliant professor from the Sorbonne, converts to Islam in order to continue teaching. It didn’t happen. But in this 2022, on Wednesday, Morocco attacks France in the semi-final of a World Cup. How credible is it that football submits to an Arab and African team for the first time? Can Hakimi and Amrabat win the World Cup? There are five good reasons to answer yes.