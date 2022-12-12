His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, announced that the emirate’s economy has grown by 4.6% during the first nine months of 2022, compared to the same period of the previous year, with a total value of 307.5 billion dirhams, according to the data issued. About Dubai Statistics Center, Dubai Digital Authority.

On this occasion, His Highness affirmed that the strong growth rate of the emirate’s economy comes as a culmination of the efforts of various economic sectors and their concerted efforts to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai’s economy a global model in keeping pace with changes with flexibility and high efficiency. And the ability to monitor available opportunities and achieve the highest possible benefit, and a conscious awareness of the requirements of development in the short and long term, which ensures that Dubai continues its ambitions at a steady pace and insistence on excellence.

His Highness said: “Dubai’s economy is based on solid principles of diversifying sources of income, interest in developing key sectors, supporting and stimulating future economic activities, applying rational financial policies, and developing and modernizing flexible legal frameworks that support business, in strong partnership with the private sector, whether local or global, which is one of the most important of these. The constants that enable us to continue growing at a steady pace and an ambitious vision that aims to be at the forefront of global competitiveness indicators.





His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, expressed his appreciation for all the efforts that have combined to achieve this honorable economic performance despite the ups and downs the world is witnessing and the challenges that its economies are going through. between the public and private sectors, calling on all sectors to continue the development approach and encourage creative ideas so that Dubai’s economy will always remain an inspiring model in the ability to overcome challenges and even turn them into new opportunities for success for Dubai and its partners.

Flexibility and dynamism

The report of “Dubai Statistics” in the Dubai Digital Authority revealed that the retail and wholesale trade activity continued to acquire the largest share in terms of the volume of contribution, as it contributed 24.1% of the emirate’s total economy. 56% of the total growth achieved, although its contribution to the economy in general does not exceed 11.7%, which indicates the dynamism of the Emirate’s economic structure, where activities play reciprocal roles in terms of integrating their impact on the overall economy.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Director General of the Dubai Digital Authority, said: “These numbers come to confirm once again that Dubai’s economy stands on solid ground of successful government economic policies and programmes, within a model that bypasses the economic impacts of fluctuations of all kinds, as this unique model enjoys rational leadership support and structure.” Strong, integrated quality infrastructure and services.Despite the conditions that have prevailed in the world since the Covid-19 pandemic, and while the expectations of the relevant international organizations show the extent of the pressures on the global economy, Dubai and the UAE in general are moving confidently towards the future whose features were drawn by the vision of its leadership. And the minds of its children and the dedication of its workers.”

For his part, Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, said: “The results of the Dubai Statistics Report indicate the ability of business sectors in the emirate to achieve sustainable growth leaps, thanks to the strategic visions of our wise leadership that contributed to improving the economic environment to advanced stages. To lead the global scene as a leading city in growth and prosperity and enable economic diversification policies, in line with the development path aimed at strengthening Dubai’s position as a preferred destination in the world for living and working.

Al-Marri added, “We will strengthen our efforts and strategic partnerships between the public and private sectors, to preserve and develop our gains, bring about further renaissance and prosperity, and consolidate competitive advantages in various sectors that topped the growth scene in the emirate during the first nine months of this year in various sectors of the economy and tourism.”

1.6% growth in trade activity

Trade activity achieved an added value of 74 billion dirhams during the first nine months of 2022, growing by 1.6% compared to the same time period in 2021, as it contributed 24.1% of the total economy and contributed 9% to the total growth achieved. Trade activity is considered an influential activity. In various activities, as a group of the largest companies in the country and the region work within it, and their trade varies to cover a wide range of commodities, whether they are final consumption commodities, intermediates, or capital commodities.

26.3% growth in “transportation and storage”

The transportation and storage activity achieved remarkable growth in the first nine months of 2022, at a rate of 26.3% compared to the same period of the previous year, achieving an added value of 35.8 billion dirhams and driving the entire economy towards growth by 2.5 percentage points. The transportation and storage activity includes all activities that operate in Land transport of people and goods, water transport activities, handling and storage activities, mail activities, air transport activities of people and goods and their supporting activities.

The air transport activity is considered the most contributing activity in the transportation and storage sector due to the volume of its production, as its performance was affected by the increase in demand for the services of national carriers, on which the number of passengers on board grew in the first nine months of this year by 151% compared to the same period in the previous year, affected positively by the completion of procedures Restricting travel in most countries of the world.

28% growth in “hotels and restaurants”

In terms of growth, the performance of the accommodation and food services activity in the first nine months outperformed all economic activities, as it achieved a growth of 28%, with an added value of about 15.8 billion dirhams, with a percentage contribution of 5.1% to the overall economy, and a contribution of 26% to the overall growth achieved. For the period, the volume of international visitors to the Emirate of Dubai during the first nine months of 2022 amounted to about 10.12 million visitors, with a growth rate of 163%, according to the data of the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, as a culmination of the efforts of the authorities concerned with organizing events and activities that attract visitors, including conferences, international exhibitions and events. And international sports championships, as well as various cultural and creative events, and other activities and events that abound in the Dubai agenda throughout the year.

2.5% growth in real estate activity in the GDP

The Dubai Statistics Center report of the Dubai Digital Authority showed a growth of real estate activity by 2.5%, contributing 9.1% to the overall economy, and by 5% to the overall growth achieved as a result of the growth of real estate margins achieved from real estate sales, which grew in the first nine months of this year, according to the data of the Land Department. And property by 76% compared to the same period of the previous year. This is thanks to the wise directives of the wise leadership, and the economic stimulus packages provided by the Government of Dubai, in addition to the flexibility and attractiveness of the sector, and the confidence and transparency that it guarantees to investors and various categories of dealers.

1.2% growth in the financial sector

Financial and insurance activities grew by 1.2% in the first nine months of 2022, contributing 10.7% to the GDP, with an added value of 32.8 billion dirhams, contributing 3% to the overall growth achieved. UAE Central Bank data indicate a 1.4% growth in credit and a 4.9% growth in deposits compared to the same period of the previous year, a decline in the interest rate on loans by 1.1% and a decline in interest on deposits by 15%, which strengthened the banking sector during the period.