Essam Al-Sayed (Dubai)

Jebel Ali Racecourse organizes, on Sunday, the evening of its tenth race this season, consisting of 7 runs allocated to purebred horses, except for the first round for purebred Arabian horses, with the participation of 96 horses, while the prizes amount to 502 thousand dirhams.

The ceremony will be led by the Future Champions Cup, with a prize of 100,000 dirhams, sponsored by Shadwell, in the fifth and main race for a distance of 1400 meters.

AFahm, the winner by 5 lengths in his last race, leads the first-half nominations for a distance of 1400 meters, for the title of the Purebred Arabian Horses Cup for local production, with a prize of 50,000 dirhams, sponsored by Al-Sahel Contracting, and competing with “AF Al-Ahqaf” and “GR”. Patriot».

The prize for the second half of a distance of 1400 meters is fighting for the Maiden Trophy title, the prize of which is 60,000 dirhams, sponsored by “Ascana Takaful”, each of the “striker”, “the south” and “Mizu Tinto”.

In the third round, 11 horses of three years and over are competing at a distance of 1,200 meters (equivalence) for the title of the Commercial Bank of Dubai Cup, the prize of which is 64 thousand dirhams. If the sandy floor suits him.

The competition is intense in the fourth round of the evening, which is a 1000-meter speed race for “parity” for the title of The Keeneland Trophy for parity, and 12 horses participate in the round, and among the strongest candidates in this round are “Leading Spirit”, “Bahil”, and “Razin Dubai”.

16 horses of three years and older, most notably “Kabala Crusader”, “Tolmont” and “Farsky”, compete in the sixth round for a distance of 1800 meters “equivalence” for the Al Sufouh Cup title, the prize of which is 72 thousand dirhams, sponsored by the Emirates Speed ​​​​Racing Series. .

The ceremony ends with the seventh round of the mile challenge “Takafu”, the prize of which is 76,000 dirhams, sponsored by Jebel Ali Racecourse, with the participation of 14 horses, most notably “Justice Protocol”, “Secret Image” and “Silver Jubilee”.