From: Delia Friess

A moderator gives a rant on TV and addresses those who refuse to vaccinate and wear masks. He wanted to open a debate about the need for vaccination and the correct wearing of masks.

Guadalajara – The Mexican TV presenter Leonardo Schwebel of the channel “Telediario Guadalajara” makes an urgent and passionate appeal for the vaccinations* against the corona virus to the population. In the course of the show “El Pulso”, Schwebel’s outburst of anger grew ever stronger.

The presenter turns directly into the camera at vaccination and mask refusers with a raised index finger and shouts: “You damned opponents of vaccination, you bunch of idiots. Cut the shit and at least wear these face mask*! And stop slamming on the brakes for the whole world!”. He points to an FFP-2 mask and demonstrates in front of the camera how to wear it correctly. “Yes, you opponents of vaccination, you are idiots! Put on a face mask!” Schwebel calls out.

A Mexican TV presenter made an urgent and impassioned appeal to the population for vaccination. © “Telediario Guadalajara”

Mexico: TV presenter holds angry speech against vaccination and mask refusers on TV

The excerpt then went viral and was also published in the USA* Featured on TV including The Jimmy Fallon Tonight Show. In several interviews, Schwebel explained the impulsive appearance by sparking a debate about the correct use of masks and the importance of the corona– Vaccination* wanted to open. In the five million city of Guadalajara in northern Mexico, around two million people are not vaccinated or not sufficiently vaccinated. The TV presenter also criticized the often lax handling of the corona mask, which is often not worn properly. Mexico and the world need this debate because we don’t have more years to go pandemic* could live, the TV presenter explained in an interview on Costa Rica TV.

TV presenter addresses opponents of vaccination: “Stop stepping on the brakes for the whole world!”

Around 50.3 percent of the approximately 126 million inhabitants of Mexico are considered twice vaccinated. The so-called booster vaccination has so far only been given to people over the age of 60, health workers and teachers. In Mexico, little is tested for the corona virus. Nevertheless, over 40,000 new infections have been reported within 24 hours in the past few days. With around 300,000 registered Covid 19 deaths, Mexico has the fifth most in the world. However, there is said to be a high number of unreported deaths in connection with a corona infection in Mexico.

Mexico's President Andrés Manual López Obrador has repeatedly come under criticism. The 68-year-old repeatedly downplayed the danger of the corona virus and did not wear a mask. Obrador has already contracted Corona twice. However, the Mexican head of state has already been vaccinated three times, which very likely prevented severe cases. (df)