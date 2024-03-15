Surprising on social networks is the creation of mockups of traditional mayan houses made by primary school students in Yucatan.

The publication where the mockups made by the students surprised Internet users due to the great resemblance to the old houses of Huhi, Yucatan.

“The day they had been waiting for so long finally arrived, their exhibition of their old houses of Huhi”wrote Alondra Balám, teacher at the Chacpuczical Bilingual Primary School, Yucatán.

In each photograph, the students show their mockups made with materials such as Palm leaf, small branchesand some even with toy animals and sowing.

Even in several models, the level of detail such as hammocks inside houses and even water wells.

In addition, they represented the traditional clothing of “dairy farms” with dolls and dolls, which honors one of the most deeply rooted traditions of Yucatan.

The clothing, generally made of white blanket clothing with embroidery of colored flowers, is part of dances to the rhythm of jarana that to this day remain in force in the state, known as the Yucatecan Dairy.