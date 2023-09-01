the german model Theresia Fisher He has drawn the attention of thousands of people around the world due to the painful operations he has undergone to lengthen his legs.

The 31-year-old woman has shared on her social networks what these types of procedures are like, and also confessed what were the real reasons that led her to make this decision in the beginning.

Seven years ago, when Fischer was 5’7″, she decided to undergo her first lengthening surgery, so she went to the surgeon to have her thighs extended a total of 8.5 cm.

The second time he decided to return to the operating room was in March 2022, six years after the first intervention. As she explained at that time on her social networks, she wanted to lengthen her lower thighs now, at the calf, in order to have proportional legs.

“I want to get my original anatomy image back, and the lower leg has to be adjusted proportionally to the thigh length,” he explained on his Instagram account.

According to their statements, these extensions consist of break bone and muscle to insert adjustable telescopic rodswhich you must activate applying pressure and rotating the limbso that in this way it can ‘grow’ a few centimeters each day.

His case has drawn the attention of local and international media, and has aroused the curiosity of thousands of Internet users, who constantly give their opinions about these procedures.

“Posts like this are the reason why many young people develop eating disorders, depression and other mental health problems because they believe they need to be just as skinny or tall”, “How you can break your legs voluntarily and what are the likely consequences has in old age…”, are some of the comments left by users on their networks.

Although the treatments she has undergone have had a strong impact, the model affirms that One year after surgery, his recovery has been satisfactory., growing a total of 14 cm8.5 cm from his thighs and another 5.5 cm from his calves, so now it measures 1.84 cm.

“I grew up by myself, the doctors only used telescopic rods,” she shared on her networks when she turned one year old.

In addition, according to an interview he gave in ‘Bild’ she has also noticed that this positively affected her sexual relationships.

“Since my leg extension, my sex is better,” he said in the aforementioned medium.

What was the reason for the lengthening?

The German model, who recently appeared in the version of Big Brother in her country, confessed that initially he did it motivated by the one who was his sentimental partner at that time, who hinted to her that she should undergo the procedure to make her taller.

Her now ex-husband, from whom she separated in 2022, would have told her that he liked “big women”according to what he pointed out just two days ago to the chain MDR JUMP, when she broke her silence about the real reasons that led her to do it.

I am ashamed because I consented to an operation that I should not have had See also After years of broken relations, Iran and Saudi Arabia sign diplomatic agreement

In addition, the woman stated that she would also have been manipulated by him, who constantly told her: “You can’t do anything without me. You need me”, which ended up affecting her self-esteem.

“I’ve never had to deal with it before because I’ve always been happy with my body.”

“And if they tell you that 20, 30, 60, 70 times then you think you’re nothing without him,” he told the quoted media.

Although, she has already broken off her relationship with him, and has returned to her maiden name, Theresia noted that she feels ashamed for having agreed to undergo surgery that she did not really need.

“I am ashamed because I gave my consent for an operation that should not have been done to me,” he confessed.

However, she has managed to overcome that stage of her life and is now with a new partner, 25 years older than her, and with whom she claims to feel good.

