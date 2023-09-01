Friday, September 1, 2023, 01:35



In Cartagena, tourists enjoy the gastronomy in which the marinera, the michirones, the caldero and the Asian coffee reign. Travelers discover the city by taking walks through central streets, such as Mayor, Puertas de Murcia and Carmen, where the splendor of Modernism can be seen alongside emblematic buildings such as the Gran Hotel, according to a study by the Cartagena City Council. But starting in November, visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy the Carriage Museum, located in El Algar, next to the La Manga Highway.

After more than fifteen years closed, the manager of the Hotel Los Habaneros, Bartolomé Vera, will reopen it to the public. Before, today, he will open the inn and in October the celebration room attached to the large exhibition room. “My intention is that it can be part of the Puerto de Culturas network and offer it to the shipping companies that bring thousands of tourists a year to Cartagena,” Vera explained to LA VERDAD. This businessman has launched Cartagena DMC Tours, a company that organizes tourist routes through the municipality. It will be in charge of offering visitors everything they need: accommodation, leisure and cultural activities, transfers and any service.

The museum will be part of your offer. It is a warehouse with a surface area of ​​4,000 square meters and in it you will be able to enjoy a historical tour through two of the most popular means of transport: the carriage and the motorcycle. It is a selection of 128 carriages from the 17th century to the present. All are pieces of great historical value. The museum contains a wide assortment of models, whether they are urban, for walks, travelling, sports and for hunting, which are exhibited together with other more popular ones, such as field and work models.