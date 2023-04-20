Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Present at demonstrations that led the agricultural sector, a group of Mocoritenses producers joined the sit-in that took place in the Government Palace, which was also attended by the president of the Peasant Committee no. 13, Alfonso Acedo Sanchez.

In the place, the agricultural leader had the opportunity to participate and express the disagreements of the sectorhighlighting the notorious lack of public policies that benefit such a noble activity and one of the main ones in the state such as agriculture.

“Seven thousand pesos for corn and eight thousand for wheat, it’s fair and it’s what we ask for,” he declared.

Likewise, he enunciated the scarcity of support for seasonal farmers, even when they invest larger amounts of resources without a guarantee of production. “That’s why we’re here, to defend our crops,” he said.

Acedo Sánchez indicated that it will be until next Friday that the result of the negotiations will be announced, so they are waiting for a favorable response.