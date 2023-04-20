Boyacá Chicó and América showed the same balance on the field that they have in the League standings: they drew 1-1 in Tunja and are still in the top eight, with the same points (23), but with the checkers one place higher, fourth, on goal difference.

The game was marked by a controversial arbitration by Edilson Ariza, who sent off defender Brayan Córdoba, from América, after 23 minutes, for a foul against Wílmar Cruz almost in the middle of the field. Ariza considered that it was an obvious scoring opportunity. The VAR did not call the center back to review the play.

Despite being left with 10 players, it was A mérica who found the advantage in the first minute of second half replacement, when Ariza gave the lead after a foul on Facundo Suárez. Adrián Ramos took the ball, overflowed and touched it to the center for Iago Falque to push it.

América had to put up with a lot in the second stage against a Boyacá Chicó team that earned merit for the draw and, suddenly, for something else.

It reached him for 1-1, the work of winger Edwar Banguero, at 67, when he began to open up space towards the center and then finished off across from the edge of the area.

The goalkeeper Diego Novoa was compromised in the goal: he was covered and that is why he jumped in late to save the ball.

Already in replacement time, and with Chicó on top of América in search of victory, Ariza sent off Wilmar Cruz for attacking a rival and the last seconds were going to be 10 against 10. But this time, the VAR did call the center, which reversed.

Both teams have matches pending: Chicó has to visit Unión Magdalena and América has not been able to play against Nacional in Medellín due to the acts of violence in the Los del Sur bar.

